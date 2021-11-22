Online Registration For Lekki 10km Road Race Begins 

Registration for the Lekki 10km Road race has began on-line, the race which is scheduled for the 29th of January, in Lekki has already attracted a lot of elite runners from all over the Country.

The race is the 2nd edition of the Community Marathon Series, which flagged off in Festac Town on the 2nd of October, with over 400 participants.

According to the guidelines of the event, male and female athletes residing in the country are eligible to participate in the event which attracts a 5million Cash prize.

Competitors are free to run for the cash prize or simply run for fun, the Community Marathon Series is a fitness-inspired sporting project which is aimed at organising Series of Marathon events within various Communities in Africa.

The Community Marathon torch was recently presented to the Chairman of Iru-Victoria LCDA, the Chairman of Eti-Osa Local Government and the Lekki residence association, the…