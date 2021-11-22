Revealed: Napoli Paid €36m To Sign Osimhen From Lille

﻿Nigeria forward Victor Osimhen’s transfer to Napoli from Ligue 1 club Lille is at the centre of investigation once again in France.

Reports in France claimed the €81m deal was actually worth just €36m.

The deal had caused some controversy even at the time in the summer of 2020, because it was unusual for Napoli to announce how much one of their moves had cost.

Napoli proudly touted the transfer as the biggest in the club’s history, worth €71.3m plus another €10m in various bonuses and add-ons.

However, it immediately became clear something was amiss, because the cash sum was only €50m, with €20m made up of veteran goalkeeper Orestis Karnezis and three Napoli youth team players.



The eyebrows were raised because the youth team players (Ciro Palmieri, Luigi Liguori and Claudio Manzi) never really went to Lille, sent immediately on loan to Serie C and D sides, then were…