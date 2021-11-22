Today’s Win Acca | 22.11.2021

Super Lig
vs
Trabzonspor
Gazişehir Gaziantep
– Trabzonspor are Unbeaten in their last 11 league matches this season
– Trabzonspor are Unbeaten in their last 5 home league matches this season
– Trabzonspor have won 73% of all league matches this season
– Gazişehir Gaziantep are Winless in their last 6 away league matches this season
– Gazişehir Gaziantep have lost 83% of all home league matches this season
Trabzonspor – To Win
1.60
Eerste Divisie
vs
Jong AZ
FC Emmen
– Jong AZ are Winless in their last 6 league matches this season
– FC Emmen are Unbeaten in their last 5 away league matches this season
– FC Emmen are Unbeaten in their last 5 league matches this season
– FC Emmen have won 60% of all league matches this season
FC Emmen – To Win
1.75
Eerste Divisie
vs
Jong Utrecht
FC Volendam
– Jong Utrecht have lost 3 of last 5 league matches
– FC Volendam are Unbeaten in their last 13 league matches this…
