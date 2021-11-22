Today’s Win Acca | 22.11.2021

By
Headliners
-
1


Super Lig

vs

Trabzonspor

Gazişehir Gaziantep

– Trabzonspor are Unbeaten in their last 11 league matches this season

– Trabzonspor are Unbeaten in their last 5 home league matches this season

– Trabzonspor have won 73% of all league matches this season

– Gazişehir Gaziantep are Winless in their last 6 away league matches this season

– Gazişehir Gaziantep have lost 83% of all home league matches this season

Eerste Divisie

vs

Jong AZ

FC Emmen

– Jong AZ are Winless in their last 6 league matches this season

– FC Emmen are Unbeaten in their last 5 away league matches this season

– FC Emmen are Unbeaten in their last 5 league matches this season

– FC Emmen have won 60% of all league matches this season

Eerste Divisie

vs

Jong Utrecht

FC Volendam

– Jong Utrecht have lost 3 of last 5 league matches

– FC Volendam are Unbeaten in their last 13 league matches this…



Source: Complete Sports

