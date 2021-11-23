Berbatov Wants Blanc To Replace Solskjaer As Man United Manager

Former Manchester United striker Dimitar Berbatov can see Frenchman Laurent Blanc taking the manager’s job as a caretaker.

Blanc played for United for two seasons at the end of his career and won 11 major trophies, including three Ligue 1 titles, during three seasons in charge of PSG.



Read Also: Lewandowski Beats Messi, Jorginho To 2021 Golden Player Award

The Frenchman is currently in charge of Qatar Stars League club Al-Rayyan but has beenBerbatov Wants Blanc To Replace Solskjaer As Man United Manager touted as a potential interim option for United, who have indicated they are looking to appoint a temporary manager to take over from caretaker Michael Carrick.

“Laurent Blanc is an interesting candidate,” he told Betfair.

“He’s an ex-United player, who won everything, has managed PSG and France, has the respect of the players and he has the charisma and composure required to manage United.”

Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria: Grab your 140% First Time Deposit…