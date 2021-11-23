Dennis Ready To Play Anywhere Under Ranieri

Nigeria forward Emmanuel Dennis says he is ready to play anywhere under coach Claudio Ranieri at Watford.

Dennis played a pivotal role in Watford’s 4-1 win against Manchester United at the Vicarage Read last Saturday.

The former Club Brugge striker swapped places with center forward Joshua King, causing serious issues for the United rear guard, especially in the first half.

Read Also: Berbatov Wants Blanc To Replace Solskjaer As Man United Manager

He scored a goal and recorded two assists in the thrilling encounter.

“I can play anywhere in the front three, it’s okay to me and I did the job,” Dennis told the club’s website.

“I’m very happy, we deserved to win. Winning was the only thing in our heads, we kept going and got a very important three points.

“We kept going, I missed the chance before the penalty, I could have scored, but we kept going, and I got a goal.”

Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria: Grab your 140% First Time Deposit Bonus Now —