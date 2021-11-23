‘I Score Goals For Union Berlin To Be Successful’ -Awoniyi

Super Eagles striker, Taiwo Awoniyi has declared that he preferred scoring goals for the success of Union Berlin in the Bundesliga.

The Nigerian international, who has scored 13 goals in 20 matches so far this season. made this known in an interview with Bundesliga.com.

He noted that the team success is more important that been greedy to score goals for his team.

“It doesn’t matter who scores. For me, I score so that the team can be successful. Once we are successful, I think I’m happy, and I’m glad about that.”

“It’s a good feeling to know that we won the first Berlin derby of the season,” the former Liverpool signing told the Bundesliga.com.

“I think for Union, everyone is important.”

