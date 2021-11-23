Juventus Ready To Cope With Chelsea’s Counter Attacking Football -Allegri

Juventus coach Max Allegri has disclosed that his team will be up to the task to cope with Chelsea’s counter attacking football in today’s Champions League showdown at Stamford Bridge.

Juve go to Chelsea with the group leadership up for grabs.

The Bianconeri had won narrowly in Turin, and a win today will secure top spot, while a Chelsea win will throw the group wide open again.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference, coach Massimiliano Allegri spoke about how their opponents would line up differently without Romelu Lukaku.

“Today, we play for first place against the Premier League leaders and the Champions League winners,” Allegri said at a press conference.

“Without Lukaku, they have different characteristics differently. They’ll have fewer reference points and do more counterattacks.

“Lukaku is a reference point. They gain speed without him and defend differently.”

