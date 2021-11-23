Koeman Shouldn’t Have Been Sacked -Alba

Barcelona fullback Jordi Alba insists former coach Ronald Koeman didn’t deserve to be sacked.

Despite being dismissed and replaced by Xavi Hernandez, leaving the Blaugrana in a troubled position domestically and in the Champions League, Alba didn’t want to have a bad word said about his former coach.

“No,” Alba said, asked if he thought the change to Xavi should have been made earlier. “I think Koeman did a very good job.

“We won the Copa Del Rey when nobody expected us to, and every coach has their own style. I’m grateful to Koeman for what he did with me and the whole team.”

Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria: Grab your 140% First Time Deposit Bonus Now — www.Sportybet.Com Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.