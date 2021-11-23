Onuachu Capable Of Scoring Goals In Europe’s Top Clubs -Van den Brom

Genk boss John Van den Brom believes Super Eagles forward, Paul Onuachu has what it takes to deliver the goals in the bigger leagues in Europe.

He made this known on the backdrop of Onuachu’s inability to sign for some of the top clubs in Europe during the summer transfer window.

However, Van den Brom insisted that the Nigerian international has limited time to spend with the club considering his goal scoring prowess in the Belgian League.

“Dimitri De Condé then very cleverly extended Onuachu ‘s contract. But I still don’t understand that no club was concrete for him.

“Put Paul in a top league, surround him with even better players and he will score his goals there too. I really like him very much.”

By Augustine Akhilomen

