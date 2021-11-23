Osimhen’s 2021 AFCON Loss Terrible For Nigeria

Former Nigeria international Nduka Ugbade has described Victor Osimhen’s absence from the Super Eagles squad to the 2021 AFCON as terrible, Completesports.com reports.

After undergoing surgery on his fractured eye socket and cheekbone, Napoli revealed that Osimhen will be sidelined for three months which rules him out of next year’s tournament.

Osimhen had a head collision with an Inter Milan player in Sunday’s Serie A clash which saw Napoli lose 3-2.

Also Read: Dennis Ready To Play Anywhere Under Ranieri

He was rushed to hospital before undergoing surgery today (Tuesday) with Napoli confirming how long he will be out of action.

And in an exclusive interview with Completesports.com, Ugbade who helped Nigeria win the 1994 AFCON in Tunisia said: “This is a very terrible thing for Nigeria, for this Cup of National coming up in January because Osimhen is 50 per cent national team. He is a hustler and this is an opportunity because he is at his best. It is very…