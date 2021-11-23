‘Osimhen’s Health More Important Than 2021 AFCON’

Former Nigeria international Ifeanyi Udeze says Victor Osimhen’s health is more important than the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

Osimhen suffered a fractured eye socket and cheekbone after a head collision with Inter’s Milan Skriniar, in Sunday’s Serie A clash which ended 3-2 in favour of the Italian champions.

Now, there is the possibility of Osimhen being out of action for over a month, which means he could miss next year’s AFCON.

And speaking in Tuesday’s edition of his radio programme ‘No Holds Barred’ on Brila FM, Udeze stayed that what is imperative now is for Osimhen to recover from his injury and get back to health.

“I wish he comes back in time for the Africa Cup of Nations because he is a very important player for the Super Eagles.

“But first thing his health is important right now because it’s who is alive that will play football.”

