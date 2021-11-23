Today’s Win Acca | 23.11.2021

Wealdstone, Sevilla, Wigan Athletic, and Halifax Town all to win 27.83

National League vs Dover Athletic Wealdstone – Dover Athletic have lost their last 5 home league matches this season – Dover Athletic have lost their last 8 league matches this season – Dover Athletic are Winless in their last 15 league matches this season – Dover Athletic are Winless in their last 8 home league matches this season – Dover Athletic have lost 80% of all league matches this season Wealdstone – To Win 2.57

Champions League vs Sevilla Wolfsburg – Sevilla have won their last 5 home league matches this season – Sevilla are Unbeaten in their last 5 home league matches this season – Sevilla are Unbeaten in their last 5 league matches this season – Sevilla have won 100% of all home league matches this season – Sevilla have won 67% of all league matches this season Sevilla – To Win 1.83