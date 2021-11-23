Today’s Win Acca | 23.11.2021

National League

vs

Dover Athletic

Wealdstone

– Dover Athletic have lost their last 5 home league matches this season

– Dover Athletic have lost their last 8 league matches this season

– Dover Athletic are Winless in their last 15 league matches this season

– Dover Athletic are Winless in their last 8 home league matches this season

– Dover Athletic have lost 80% of all league matches this season

Champions League

vs

Sevilla

Wolfsburg

– Sevilla have won their last 5 home league matches this season

– Sevilla are Unbeaten in their last 5 home league matches this season

– Sevilla are Unbeaten in their last 5 league matches this season

– Sevilla have won 100% of all home league matches this season

– Sevilla have won 67% of all league matches this season

National League

vs

Halifax Town

Wrexham

– Halifax Town have won their last 6 home league matches this season

– Halifax…



