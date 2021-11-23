Today’s Win Acca | 23.11.2021

National League
vs
Dover Athletic
Wealdstone
– Dover Athletic have lost their last 5 home league matches this season
– Dover Athletic have lost their last 8 league matches this season
– Dover Athletic are Winless in their last 15 league matches this season
– Dover Athletic are Winless in their last 8 home league matches this season
– Dover Athletic have lost 80% of all league matches this season
Wealdstone – To Win
2.57
Champions League
vs
Sevilla
Wolfsburg
– Sevilla have won their last 5 home league matches this season
– Sevilla are Unbeaten in their last 5 home league matches this season
– Sevilla are Unbeaten in their last 5 league matches this season
– Sevilla have won 100% of all home league matches this season
– Sevilla have won 67% of all league matches this season
Sevilla – To Win
1.83
National League
vs
Halifax Town
Wrexham
– Halifax Town have won their last 6 home league matches this season
– Halifax…
Source: Complete Sports