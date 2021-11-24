Allegri Defends Juventus After Chelsea Defeat

Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri has defended his players following Tuesday night’s 4-0 defeat to reigning champions Chelsea.

Allegri’s men were blown away by Chelsea , who dominated the game from start to finish

“I think the first half was good. After the break, they continued their press, while we were a bit too weak on the second and third goals,” coach Max Allegri told Sky Italia.

“We allowed a few too many corners, where they are strong physically. We had a few situations where we could’ve done better. It’s disappointing to concede four goals, but the objective was achieved and now we must think about Saturday’s game with Atalanta.



“There were moments when we gave the ball away too cheaply by trying to make vertical passes too quickly rather than keeping the ball. We do that often and need to work on that, because you can’t do it against the reigning champions of Europe.

“The team was by…