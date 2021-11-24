Almeria Demand £35m For Sadiq

Almeria are demanding £35m to sell Nigeria forward Umar Sadiq to potential suitors, reports Completesports.com.

Premier League club Newcastle United are reportedly keen to sign the forward in the winter transfer window.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Almeria are demanding £35m for the player more than Newcastle United were hoping to pay.

The Magpies value Sadiq at £15m and it is uncertain if both clubs will reach a common ground on the transfer.

The 24-year-old has scored seven goals in 16 league appearances for Almeria this season.

He linked up with Almeria from Serbian outfit Partizan Belgrade last summer.

