Benzema Gets One-Year Prison Sentence, €75,000 Fine

France and Real Madrid star striker Karim Benzema has been found guilty of conspiring to blackmail fellow French footballer Mathieu Valbuena with a sex tape.

A judge handed Benzema a one-year suspended jail term and ordered him to pay a €75,000 fine.

The 33-year-old was one of five people put on trial last month over an attempt to extort Valbuena.

The scandal has stunned the football community in France and both players lost their national team places.

The case dates back to June 2015, when the two footballers were at a French training camp.

At the camp, Benzema put pressure on Valbuena to pay off the blackmailers, whom he had conspired with to act as an intermediary, according to prosecutors.

Benzema has always denied the allegations and insisted he was only trying to help Valbuena get rid of the compromising video.

The player has since returned to the France team and is expected to start for Real Madrid on Wednesday night when they play FC Sheriff Tiraspol in the…