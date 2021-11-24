I Told Rohr To Stick With Young Strikers In Eagles -Ighalo

Super Eagles striker, Odion Ighalo has disclosed that he advised Gernot Rohr to bank on the young strikers in the team.

Ighalo, who made his first start for the senior national team against Cape Verde in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos since 2019, stated this in a chat with William Troost-Ekong YouTube channel.

The Al-Shabab FC star said that the current young strikers in the Super Eagles squad are good enough to deliver the goals for the team.

“When the coach called me, I advised him to keep faith with the young players and so many of them are doing well.

“They are fantastic and young, so he just has to believe in them, but now that, I’m here, it’s not about competition, I’m just want to help the team, whichever way I can”.

Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria: Grab your 140% First Time Deposit Bonus Now — www.Sportybet.Com Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com…