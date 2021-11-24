I’ll Be Happy To See Salah Rejoin Chelsea -Drogba

Former Chelsea star, Didier Drogba has expressed his desire to see Mohamed Salah rejoin the Blues.

Drogba made this known in a chat with Al-Axis TV, where he admitted that he’d like to see the Egyptian return to his former club amid speculation over his future at Anfield.

“If I am selfish, I will tell Salah to leave Liverpool and return to Chelsea. My opinion is that Salah will remain the best, no matter if he continues at Liverpool or if he moves.

“Any other team would perform better [with him] because he understands what he is doing, is good at scoring and creating goals, and only needs the confidence of the coach.

“I do not know what his decision would be. This is his decision alone and his future, but wherever he goes, I will be one of his fans.”

