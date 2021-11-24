I’m Ready To Give More Than 100% Performance Under Xavi -Pique

Barcelona defender, Gerard Pique has promised to give out his best for Xavi Hernandez in order for the team to progress to the knockout stages of the Champions League.

Pique was speaking after their 0-0 draw with Benfica, leaving their round of 16 hopes in the balance.

“Having shared a dressing room with the one who is now your coach, morally, you have to give him more,” said the central defender. “Veterans have to help and be an example for young people, who are the future of this club.

“The point offers little because we have generated enough chances to score a goal, but when we don’t score it is not enough. We will go to Munich with the intention of winning, we know that it is difficult.

“The feelings I have with fans is that they are playing a very important role. That fans come to meet us at the hotel before the games, with this point of excitement and spirit. I have never seen the Camp Nou in this way. This year fans know that we are suffering a little and they are…