It’s Victory Or Nothing Against Benfica -Xavi

Barcelona coach,Xavier Hernández has revealed that the team is battle ready to get the maximum point against Benfica in today’s Champions League game.

Back-to-back triumphs against Dynamo Kiev have greatly boosted the Spanish club’s chances, but they can’t afford to slip-up at home to Benfica.

“We have to show on the pitch that we’re better,” Xavi detailed in his pre-match press conference.

“If we win, we will be in the second round. We need to be positive and go on the attack, go for the three points, even though we lost the last game with Benfica 3-0.”

Xavi’s first match in charge of the club came in the Catalan derby against Espanyol, and he has been quick to thank the fans for a spectacular atmosphere, but he has once again encouraged them to support the team on Tuesday.

“First of all, thank you for the atmosphere on Saturday, the fans were amazing,” Xavi added.

“It was the best atmosphere I’ve felt in the Camp Nou in my life. I ask you to come and help…