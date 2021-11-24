Luis Enrique Not Interested In Manchester United Job

Luis Enrique has no interest in speaking to Manchester United about the managerial position at Old Trafford, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly keen for the Spain manager to become Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s long-term replacement at Man United.

However, when questioned on the rumoured interest, Enrique suggested that he was not in the running for the position with the 20-time English champions.



According to Romano, the former Barcelona head coach will not be involved in any conversations with the Red Devils over the role at Old Trafford.

The journalist claims that Enrique is currently preparing for Spain for the 2022 World Cup and will not change his mind even if he is approached by the Premier League outfit.

The 51-year-old won two La Liga titles, three Copa del Rey crowns and the Champions League during his time in charge of Barcelona between 2014 and 2017.

