‘Mbappe Could Easily Sign For Newcastle; He is Frustrated By PSG Situation’ –Petit

France legend, Emmanuel Petit, has bared his thoughts on where Paris Saint-Germain forwar Kylian Mbappe might ply his trade next season – potentially even in the north-east of England.

Petit praised Mbappe for not only his skills on the pitch, but his composure off it, and also reflected on what was a disappointing Euro 2020 for his country, France.

Speaking exclusively to Gambling.com, Petit gave his thoughts on the future of the French young star who is reportedly frustrated by his current situation at PSG.

With the influx of cash to Newcastle’s coffers in recent weeks, Petit believes a move is possible, but also warned of Mbappe’s childhood obsession with Real Madrid.

“Anything can happen,” former France midfielder Petit told Gambling.com when asked about Mbappe’s future.

“We see what’s happened with Newcastle United – there have been rumours and you never know what’s…