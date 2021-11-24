Moses Bags 4th Europa League Assist As Spartak Beat Napoli

Victor Moses provided an assist as Spartak Moscow edged Napoli 2-1, in Group C of the Europa League and boost their chance of qualifying for the knockout round, Completesports.com reports.

It was Moses’ fourth assist in five games in this season’s Europa League for Spartak.

The former Nigeria international provided a cross which Aleksandr Sobolev headed in to make it 2-0 on 29 minutes.

Sobolev had given Spartak the lead from the penalty spot in the third minute as within two minutes Stanislav Lobotka had clumsily brought down Quincy Promes just inside the box.

The result means that Spartak now leap to the top of the group on seven points after five games played, same points as second-placed Napoli.

Legia Warsaw (six points) and Leicester (five points) occupy third and fourth spot respectively.



By James Agberebi

