Osimhen To Undergo Surgery Today

Nigeria forward Victor Osimhen will undergo surgery today after he fractured his eye socket and cheekbone in Napoli’s defeat to Inter Milan on Sunday.

The 22-year-old is expected to be sidelined for one month following the setback.

“Victor Osimhen will return to Naples in the evening, will remain under observation and will be operated on tomorrow (today) by Prof. Gianpaolo Tartaro assisted by the Healthcare Manager of the club Dr. Raffaele Canonico” reads a statement on the club’s website.

“The blue striker was injured yesterday during Inter-Napoli with multiple displaced fractures of the orbit and left cheekbone.”

The former Lille striker may not feature again for the Partenopei this year as he is expectef to represent Nigeria at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in January.

He has scored five goals in 11 league appearances for Napoli this season.

