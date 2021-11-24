Osimhen’s Cheekbone Was Badly Damaged -Surgeon

Surgeon Gianpaolo Tartaro has revealed that Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen’s injury was not a simple cheekbone fracture but also affected several bones of his face.

Recall that the Nigerian international fractured his cheekbone in Napoli’s 3-2 loss toSuper Eagles at the Giuseppe Meaza last Sunday. Osimhen walked off with a swollen cheekbone and black eye after clashing with Milan Skriniar in Inter’s box.

However, after undergoing a successful surgery on Tuesday, Tartaro in an interview with 1 Station Radio as per GIFN, said that it was a difficult operation as the clash damaged his face badly.

“Osimhen injury was not a simple cheekbone fracture but also affected several bones of the face.

“It was not a shock trauma, but compression: the kinetic force generated by the crushing of Osimhen’s face against Skriniar’s created devastating damage.”

“It is still too early to talk about recovery times because the surgery was really complex: the conditions of the…