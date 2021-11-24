Pochettino Plays Down Manchester United Rumours

Paris Saint-Germain manager Mauricio Pochettino has played down speculation linking him with the Manchester United job.

Following the departure of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Pochettino has been widely regarded as the favourite to take the reins at Old Trafford from the 2022-23 season.

The former Tottenham Hotspur coach will lead his side out in Manchester for Wednesday’s Champions League clash with Manchester City, and he was inevitably questioned about the rumours during Tuesday’s pre-match press conference.

“I am focused. I am very focused on football. I am not a child, I spend my whole life playing football, and now my 12th year being coach, we’re in a business that the rumours are there. I understand what is going on,” Pochettino told reporters.

“This kind of thing cannot distract. Rumours are there, we need to live with that. We are so focused, giving 100 per cent to get our best from the club and the players. I am so happy at Paris Saint-Germain, for tomorrow we are…