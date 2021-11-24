Ronaldo Sets New UCL Record In Man United’s Win Vs Villarreal 

Cristiano Ronaldo has set a new record in the Champions League, after helping Manchester United defeat Villarreal 2-0 on matchday five on Tuesday.

Ronaldo continued his impressive scoring form in the Champions League this campaign after getting on the score sheet again in Tuesday’s win.

It was a return to winning ways for the Red Devils who were winless in their last three games.

The goal against the Yellow submarines took his tally for the season to six in five games.

And according to football facts and statistics outfit, optajoe, the Portuguese is now the first ever player to score in each of an English club’s first five matches of a single European Cup/Champions League season (excluding qualifiers).

It is a perfect start for Michael Carrick in his first game as United manager, after replacing Ole Gunner Solskjaer.

