Today’s Away Team Treble | 25.11.2021

Ferencváros, Celtic, and Antwerp all to win

Europa League vs Real Betis Ferencváros

– Ferencváros have won their last 5 away league matches this season

– Ferencváros are Unbeaten in their last 5 away league matches this season

– Ferencváros have won 100% of all away league matches this season

– Ferencváros have won 75% of all league matches this season

Ferencváros – To Win

13.50