Today’s Away Team Treble | 25.11.2021

Europa League
vs
Real Betis
Ferencváros
– Ferencváros have won their last 5 away league matches this season
– Ferencváros are Unbeaten in their last 5 away league matches this season
– Ferencváros have won 100% of all away league matches this season
– Ferencváros have won 75% of all league matches this season
Ferencváros – To Win
13.50
Europa League
vs
Bayer Leverkusen
Celtic
– Bayer Leverkusen concedes on average 1.8 goals in home league matches this season
– Celtic are Unbeaten in their last 7 league matches this season
– Celtic have won 62% of all league matches this season
Celtic – To Win
6.85
Europa League
vs
Eintracht Frankfurt
Antwerp
– Eintracht Frankfurt are Winless in their last 5 home league matches this season
– Antwerp have won 53% of all league matches this season
Antwerp – To Win
7.90
Ferencváros, Celtic, and Antwerp all to win
730.55
Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria: Grab your 140% First Time Deposit…
Source: Complete Sports