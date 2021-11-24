Today’s Away Team Treble | 25.11.2021

Europa League

vs

Real Betis

Ferencváros

– Ferencváros have won their last 5 away league matches this season

– Ferencváros are Unbeaten in their last 5 away league matches this season

– Ferencváros have won 100% of all away league matches this season

– Ferencváros have won 75% of all league matches this season

Europa League

vs

Bayer Leverkusen

Celtic

– Bayer Leverkusen concedes on average 1.8 goals in home league matches this season

– Celtic are Unbeaten in their last 7 league matches this season

– Celtic have won 62% of all league matches this season

Europa League

vs

Eintracht Frankfurt

Antwerp

– Eintracht Frankfurt are Winless in their last 5 home league matches this season

– Antwerp have won 53% of all league matches this season

