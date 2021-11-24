Today’s Home Team Treble | 25.11.2021

Europa League
vs
Leicester City
Legia Warszawa
– Legia Warszawa have lost their last 5 away league matches this season
– Legia Warszawa have lost their last 9 league matches this season
– Legia Warszawa are Winless in their last 5 away league matches this season
– Legia Warszawa are Winless in their last 9 league matches this season
– Legia Warszawa have lost 83% of all league matches this season
– Legia Warszawa have lost 86% of all home league matches this season
Leicester City – To Win
1.20
Europa League
vs
Brøndby
Olympique Lyonnais
– Brøndby have won their last 5 league matches this season
– Brøndby are Unbeaten in their last 6 home league matches this season
– Brøndby are Unbeaten in their last 7 league matches this season
– Olympique Lyonnais average 0.7 PPG in away matches this season
Brøndby – To Win
3.50
Europa League
vs
Olympiakos Piraeus
Fenerbahçe
– Olympiakos Piraeus are Unbeaten in their…
Source: Complete Sports