Today’s Home Team Treble | 25.11.2021

By
Headliners
-
16


Europa League

vs

Leicester City

Legia Warszawa

– Legia Warszawa have lost their last 5 away league matches this season

1xBit

– Legia Warszawa have lost their last 9 league matches this season

– Legia Warszawa are Winless in their last 5 away league matches this season

N1Bet

– Legia Warszawa are Winless in their last 9 league matches this season

– Legia Warszawa have lost 83% of all league matches this season

– Legia Warszawa have lost 86% of all home league matches this season

Europa League

vs

Brøndby

Olympique Lyonnais

– Brøndby have won their last 5 league matches this season

– Brøndby are Unbeaten in their last 6 home league matches this season

– Brøndby are Unbeaten in their last 7 league matches this season

– Olympique Lyonnais average 0.7 PPG in away matches this season

Europa League

vs

Olympiakos Piraeus

Fenerbahçe

– Olympiakos Piraeus are Unbeaten in their…



Source: Complete Sports

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR