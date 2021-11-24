Today’s Home Team Treble | 25.11.2021

Leicester City, Brøndby, and Olympiakos Piraeus all to win

Europa League vs Leicester City Legia Warszawa

– Legia Warszawa have lost their last 5 away league matches this season

– Legia Warszawa have lost their last 9 league matches this season

– Legia Warszawa are Winless in their last 5 away league matches this season

– Legia Warszawa are Winless in their last 9 league matches this season

– Legia Warszawa have lost 83% of all league matches this season

– Legia Warszawa have lost 86% of all home league matches this season

Leicester City – To Win

1.20