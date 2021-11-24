Trending On Complete Sports 24.11.2021

This video showcases the trending stories making the rounds during the weekend on Complete Sports, they are the Editors “Pick of the week” You can click on the link to read the full story. Enjoy!

 

Pinnick : We Have Not Sacked Gernot Rohr

✅ https://www.completesports.com/pinnick-we-have-not-sacked-gernot-rohr/

UPDATE: Manchester United Sack Solskjaer As Carrick Takes Charge

✅ https://www.completesports.com/breaking-manchester-united-sack-solskjaer/

 

Osimhen Rushed To Hospital With Face Injury As Inter Inflict First League Defeat On Napoli

✅ https://www.completesports.com/osimhen-rushed-to-hospital-with-face-injury-as-inter-inflict-first-league-defeat-on-napoli/

 

Serbian Mladen Krstajic Lined Up To Replace Rohr

✅ https://www.completesports.com/serbian-mladen-krstajic-lined-up-to-replace-rohr/

 

Lewandowski Beats Messi, Jorginho To 2021 Golden Player Award



