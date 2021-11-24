UCL: Chelsea Thrash Juventus, Reach Last 16

Holders Chelsea zoomed into the knockout stages of the UEFA Champions League after a comprehensive 4-0 win against Juventus at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night.

The Blues dominated the game from start to finish.

Thomas Tuchel’s side took the lead in the 25th minute through Trevoh Chalobah, who slotted home following a knockdown from Antonio Rudiger.

Reece James scored their second, and his fifth of the season, with a stunning, angled drive from the right-hand side of the box 10 minutes after the break.

Callum Hudson-Odoi became the third homegrown scorer of the night when he finished off a slick team move two minutes before the hour mark.

Substitute Timo Werner then completed the scoring in stoppage time when he converted Hakim Ziyech’s cross from close range.

The Blues moved to first position in Group H following the win.

