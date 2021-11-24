UCL: Man City Edge PSG To Claim Top Spot; Milan Keep Knockout Hopes Alive After Win vs Atletico

Manchester City sealed their passage into the Champions League last 16 as Group A winners after coming from a goal down to beat Paris Saint-Germain 2-1 at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday night.

City dominated the opening 45 minutes but could not find a breakthrough as Mauricio Pochettino saw his PSG side hold firm under a barrage of pressure from the hosts.

The Premier League champions were made to pay for their wastefulness early in the second half as Kylian Mbappe put the Ligue 1 leaders ahead against the run of play on 50 minutes.

However, City stormed back, with goals from Raheem Sterling (63 minutes) and substitute Gabriel Jesus (76 minutes) completing the turnaround, to secure a place in the knockout phase with a game to spare.

The victory sees Guardiola’s men also top Group A with one game left to play, while PSG are also through despite the loss in Manchester because of Club Brugge’s 5-0 defeat at the hands of RB Leipzig.

At the Wanda Metropolitano, Junior…