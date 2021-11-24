Valverde In Talks With Manchester United Over Manager’s Position

Manchester United are reportedly speaking to former Barcelona head coach Ernesto Valverde about the possibility of becoming the Premier League club’s new interim manager until the end of the campaign.

Michael Carrick is currently in charge of first-team affairs at United following Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s sack on Sunday morning.

United are planning to appoint an interim manager for the remainder of the 2021-22 campaign before seeking a long-term Solskjaer replacement, with Paris Saint-Germain head coach Mauricio Pochettino believed to be the favourite for the role.

According to The Guardian, the Red Devils have spoken with Valverde about the role, with the 57-year-old interested in taking charge of the club for the rest of the season.

The report claims that Valverde has already started ‘sounding out potential players’ that could be signed to boost the squad during the January transfer window.

The…