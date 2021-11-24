What You Need To Know About Parimatch Radical Black Friday

Parimatch, a rapidly expanding betting brand in Nigeria have recently launched a delightful campaign called the Radical Black Friday. This is in commemoration of the already familiar Black Friday sensation that features towards the end of November. Parimatch Nigeria have thus made their Black Friday debut with mouth-watering offers that have left sports betting customers both wowed and excited to participate.

So, you might ask yourself, ‘what is this Radical Black Friday all about?’. We’ll break it down for you.

Parimatch Nigeria has lined up some interesting offers for new and existing customers that are valid between November 22 and 28, 2021.

Offer 1: 500% Welcome Bonus

Parimatch Nigeria offers new customers who make their first deposit 2X the value of their first deposit as bonus credits instantly. For Radical Black Friday however, if you make your first deposit between November 22 and 28, 2021, you will get 5X your original deposit – that is 500% of your first deposit…