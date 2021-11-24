Works Ministry Expels Unauthorized Developers

The Federal Ministry of Works and Housing has ejected some unauthorized developers putting up building projects on some parts of the land acquired by the Federal Government for the construction of the National Stadium Complex in Surulere, Lagos.

The Ministry has also closed down the construction sites of these developers and sealed off their operations.

Making this known in his office in Abuja, during the presentation of the ‘Report On Field Verification Exercise/Acquisition Of National Stadium Complex, Surulere, Lagos’ on Tuesday, the Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola said these decisions became necessary to protect Government’s land and assets.

Fashola said: “The Ministry of Works and Housing is the custodian of Government land and assets and so when we were briefed about the encroachment on part of the land acquired by the Federal Government for the construction of the National Stadium in Lagos many years ago, in 1960 and 1973, we had to follow it…