Arteta Demands Total Commitment From Lacazette

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta expects full commitment from Alexandre Lacazette.

Arteta has reminded his soon-to-be out of contract players, among them striker Lacazette, what he expects from them after insisting talks over new deals will not take place until the end of the season.

He said: “The demands don’t change whether you have six months’ or six years’ contract.

“You’re still employed at the club, you are here because you are willing to be here and you have to perform.

“There is nothing different to expect from anybody.”

