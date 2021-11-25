Cantona Announces Himself As New Man United Manager 

Legendary French star Eric Cantona has declared himself manager of Manchester United.

Cantona made the announcement on his Instagram account on Thursday.

United are in search of a new manager since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was sacked, with Michael Carrick currently in charge of the first team.

The Red Devils have been linked with a host of experienced and world class managers such as Zinedine Zidane, Ernesto Valverde and Mauricio Pochettino.

But Cantona posted a video on Instagram on Thursday announcing that he is the club’s new manager.

“Hello my friends, I would like to tell you in exclusivity that I am the new manager of Manchester United.

“I will tell you later the name of my staff. See you soon.”

Cantona is considered one of the greatest players in United history, racking up 82 goals in 185 appearances between 1992 and 1997.

He helped the club secure four Premier League titles and two FA Cups…