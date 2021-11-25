‘I Want To Stay Here’- Bonke Set To Sign New Malmo Contract

Innocent Bonke has not ruled out the possibility of extending his stay at Swedish club Malmo FF, Completesports.com reports.

Bonke’s contract with the Swedish champions will expire next summer and there are reports he was not happy with the new deal the club offered.

The midfielder has now said he could still extend his contract with Malmo.

“Malmö is home for me. I obviously want to stay here,” the Nigeria international said in an interview with Sydsvenskan.

“We are in talks, but have not reached an agreement yet. It should be good for both the club and for me.”

The 25-year-old also said he appreciate the fans call for him to sign a new contract following the UEFA Champions League home clash against holders Chelsea.

“I appreciate that. I have always felt their support and love. They have always been behind me and the team,”he added.

