Klopp Clashes With Reporter Over Accusation Of Calling AFCON

Jurgen Klopp clashed with a reporter who accused the Liverpool manager of referring to the Africa Cup of Nations as a ‘little tournament’.

Klopp was asked before Liverpool’s 2-0 win over Porto in the Champions League on Wednesday evening about the lack of international breaks until March but pointed out that some players will be playing at AFCON in January.

In his response, Klopp said: “No international break until March, I’ve heard that so often, but in January there’s a little tournament in Africa, I just want to say.”

But after Liverpool’s win victory over Porto at Anfield, Klopp was asked to apologise to the people of Africa for his choice of words.

“It’s all good, I didn’t mean it like that. I don’t know why you understand it like that to be honest.

“I didn’t mean it like that, come on… so I was not even close to it being the idea in my mind that I want to talk about the AFCON…