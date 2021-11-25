Manchester United Set To Appoint Ragnick Interim Manager 

Ralf Rangnick is close to finalising a deal to become Premier League club Manchester United interim manager until the end of the season.

Discussions are ongoing over a deal that would also see the German remain at the club for two years beyond the end of the season in a consultancy role.

The 63-year-old is one of the most respected names in German football and is currently manager of sports and development for Lokomotiv Moscow.

United remain in talks with the Russian club over an agreement to release Ragnick.

As it stands, Michael Carrick is still expected to be in charge for Sunday’s Premier League game at Chelsea.

