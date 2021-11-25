Ndidi Nets First Goal In 10 Months, Lookman Bags Assist

Wilfred Ndidi ended his goal drought as he got on the score sheet in Leicester City’s 3-1 home win against Legia Warsaw, in matchday five of the Europa League Group C fixture on Thursday, Completesports.com reports.

Ndidi last scored for Leicester in January, in a 2-0 home victory over Chelsea.

The Super Eagles star made it 3-1 for Brendan Rodgers men on 33 minutes, after he rose highest to head home James Maddison’s corner.

Kelechi Iheanacho was brought on with five minutes remaining, while Ademola Lookman got his first assist for Leicester after setting up James Maddison for his side’s second goal.

The win saw Leicester move from bottom to top in Group C standing to eight points, one point ahead Spartak Moscow and Napoli, who are both on seven points.

The Foxes will now face Napoli in their final group game.

