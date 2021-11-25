Osimhen Discharged From Hospital After Undergoing Surgery 

Victor Osimhen has been discharged from hospital after undergoing surgery on his facial injury, Completesports.com reports.

Napoli made this known in a statement released on their official website on Thursday.

Osimhen suffered a fractured eye socket and cheekbone after a head collision with Inter’s Milan Skriniar, during Sunday’s Serie A clash which ended in favour of the Italian champions.

He had to be substituted and rushed to hospital for proper examination before being operated upon.

Following the surgery, Napoli announced that Osimhen will be out of action for three months, which means he will not be at next year’s AFCON in Cameroon.

And giving update on Osimhen after the surgery, Napoli wrote:”Victor Osimhen was discharged from the Ruesch clinic this morning and returned home where he will have a rest period of at least 10/15 days.

“The SSCN and Dr. Raffaele Canonico thank Inter and in particular…