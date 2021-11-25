‘Passion Was Missing From Ole As Manchester United Coach’

Former Manchester United midfielder, Clayton Blackmore, has had his say on who should replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Old Trafford, claiming there are two key candidates who can bring glory back to the red half of Manchester.

In an exclusive interview with Bookmakers.com, Blackmore expressed fears that in the interim, United’s woes are not over with Carrick in interim charge, especially when it comes to fitness due to the former midfielder’s integral involvement in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s reign.

“I hope Michael does well. But my worry is that he has been there at the club for a number of years,” Blackmore who starred for the Red Devils from 1982 until 1994 told Bookmakers.com.

“He’s been involved in the coaching when Ole has been in charge and the players are not fit enough.”

Despite his short-term reservations, though, Blackmore believes one

former Tottenham Hotspur Manager, Mauricio Pochettino, is the perfect man to bring back glory to Man United, but he’ll need…