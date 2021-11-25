Roma Will Approach Zorya Game Like A Cup Final -Mourinho

Roma coach Jose Mourinho says their clash with Zorya Luhanks is a final as they seek to qualify from their Europa Conference League group.

Roma are currently second in Group C, behind Bodo/Glimt in the standings, but a win will ensure a place in the knockout stages of the new competition.

“If we win, we are in,” Mourinho said at a press conference. “If we lose, we are out. A draw leaves fate in our own hands.

“It will be a Final for us. It will be hard to go on for months with the championship and the Conference League, but it’s a ‘problem’ we want to have.”

Mourinho also spoke of Tammy Abraham’s current form.

“Abraham? I’m really happy. He works a lot for the team and helps us a lot in the build-up,” Mourinho added. “Even defensively, in the way of pressing.

“He has learned to have another dimension as a team player. Sooner or later he will start scoring, at that point he will have…