Today’s Away Team Treble | 26.11.2021

Premier League
vs
Mariupol
Lviv
– Mariupol have lost their last 7 home league matches this season
– Mariupol are Winless in their last 7 home league matches this season
– Mariupol have lost 100% of all home league matches this season
– Mariupol have lost 80% of all league matches this season
Lviv – To Win
2.50
Eerste Divisie
vs
TOP Oss
Telstar
– TOP Oss are Winless in their last 12 league matches this season
– TOP Oss are Winless in their last 6 home league matches this season
– TOP Oss have lost 63% of all league matches this season
Telstar – To Win
2.90
Ekstraklasa
vs
Wisła Kraków
Radomiak Radom
– Wisła Kraków have lost 54% of all league matches this season
– Radomiak Radom are Unbeaten in their last 6 league matches this season
Radomiak Radom – To Win
2.97
Lviv, Telstar, and Radomiak Radom all to win
21.52
Source: Complete Sports