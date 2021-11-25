Today’s Over 2.5 Goal Treble | 25.11.2021

Europa League
vs
PSV
Sturm Graz
– Over 2.5 goals in PSV’s last 11 league matches this season
– Over 2.5 goals in PSV’s last 6 home league matches this season
– Over 2.5 goals in 100% of PSV home league matches this season
– Over 2.5 goals in 92% of PSV league matches this season
– Over 2.5 goals in 83% of Sturm Graz away league matches this season
– Over 2.5 goals in 86% of Sturm Graz league matches this season
Over 2.5 Match Goals
1.53
Europa League
vs
Rangers
Sparta Praha
– Over 2.5 goals in 4 of Rangers’s last 5 league matches
– Rangers matches average 3.0 goals in home league matches this season
– Rangers matches average 3.2 goals in all league matches this season
– Over 2.5 goals in 83% of Sparta Praha away league matches this season
Over 2.5 Match Goals
1.97
Europa League
vs
Brøndby
Olympique Lyonnais
– Brøndby matches average 2.6 goals in home league matches this…
Source: Complete Sports