UEFA Conference League: Dessers Scores Brace; Olayinka Also On Target For Slavia Prague

Nigeria forward Cyriel Dessers scored twice as Feyenoord held their hosts Slavia Prague to a 2-2 draw in a UEFA Conference League Group E encounter at the Sinobo Stadium on Thursday night, reports Completesports.com.

Peter Olayinka was also on target for Slavia Prague in the thrilling encounter.

Olayinka put the home team ahead in the 12th minute, while Dessers equalised a minute after the half hour maek.

The home team regained the lead through Jan Kutcta in the 66th minute with Dessers netting the equaliser again deep into stoppage time.



Feyenoord, who maintained top spot in the group are through to the Round of 32, while Slavia Prague stayed in second position.

Taiwo Awoniyi’s Union Berlin boosted their chances of securing a place in the knockout stages with a hard-fought 1-0 win at Maccabi Haifa.

In another game, Francis Uzoho was in goal in Omonia Nicosia’s 2-2 draw at Qarabag.

Shehu Abdullahi and Iyayi…