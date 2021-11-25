Winners Are Emerging In The #InfinixTUFRapChallenge!

The #TurnUpFridayWithInfinix contestants have been bringing all the heat and energy to the show with their best foots forward. Participants are having the best party experience with Energy Gad, Do2dtun, switching up the energy on their TV screens on Friday nights. It is definitely something to look forward to. After you consider that you can be a Rapstar winner on the show and win amazing prizes, that is.

The challenge is on and the competition is really tight as contestants are spitting bars and dropping the best punchlines in rap battles live on stage. A total of ₦1, 000, 000 is up for grabs. Winners have been emerging and you can be the next.

This week’s participants are @ojmonkk and @dopegangworldwide and you can follow the challenge online on Instagram @InfinixNigeria or #InfinixTUFRapstar

How to participate