Adepoju Blasts Klopp For Describing AFCON ‘Little’ Competition

Former Super Eagles midfielder, Mutiu Adepoju has condemned comments made by Liverpool manager, Jurgen Klopp that the Africa Cup of Nations is a little tournament.

Recall that on Wednesday, the German tactician stated in a post-match conference after the team’s win against Porto in the UEFA Champions League.

Liverpool are among the sides that will strongly be affected by the continental competition, and speaking after his side’s recent thumping of Arsenal, Klopp spoke on the prospect of losing star duo Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane to the upcoming competition.

However, Adepoju in a chat with The Punch stated that Klopp was wrong to have made such remark,.

“That is his own opinion and that is to his own selfish interest because he doesn’t want to lose some of his players.

“How will he feel if we say that the European competition is a little tournament?

“From the way I see it he said it because he doesn’t want to lose his key players and I don’t think one should even pay…