CAF In Support Of Biennial World Cup Plan

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has voted to support FIFA’s plans for a biennial World Cup.

This was announced at an Extraordinary General Assembly in Cairo on Friday.

FIFA, has been pushing to hold the men’s and women’s World Cup every two years instead of every four.

But the world football governing body has faced opposition from club, UEFA and CONMEBOL.

In October, FIFA president Gianni Infantino posited that a biennial World Cup will not dilute the magic of the tournament, as it’s frequency would have no bearing on its quality and prestige.

CAF had been widely expected to support the plans, however, with the confederation’s president, Patrice Motsepe, claiming in September that African football could be the “biggest beneficiary” of FIFA’s controversial plan.

“CAF welcomes the FIFA Congress decision to conduct a feasibility study on…