Chelsea Must Not Give Up On Signing Kounde -Poyet

Former Chelsea midfielder Gus Poyet says they should try again for Sevilla defender Jules Kounde.

The Paris-born centre-back was managed by Poyet whilst at Bordeaux in Ligue 1, before signing for La Liga side Sevilla.

Chelsea were reportedly very keen on signing Kounde in the summer and Poyet believes he would be a great fit for the Blues.

“Jules Kounde played 90 minutes in every game he played for me. Jules was a very good professional from a very young age – at 19, he was already assuming responsibilities,” Poyet said.

“He was a guy who I connected with very well from the beginning – he had what I like from a centre-half.

“The responsibility I gave him as centre-half, with and without the ball, he understood it from the first minute, so I knew he would be very, very important for me.

“I was not surprised when he went to Sevilla for 25 million, because I knew he wanted to have an experience at a bigger club.

“And he’s already won the Europa League with Sevilla, which…